Dentist Who Pulled Tooth on Hoverboard Gets 12 Years

(Newser) – An Alaska dentist who extracted a tooth while standing on a hoverboard has been stripped of his license—and his freedom. Seth Lockhart has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges including Medicaid fraud, embezzlement, reckless endangerment, and unlawful dental acts, the Anchorage Daily News reports. Investigators said Lockhart, who was reported by a former employee, increased profits by sedating patients for longer than necessary. "In reviewing all this over and over again, I have this visceral response—you darn near killed some people," Anchorage Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton told Lockhart on Monday.

A jury found Lockhart guilty of 46 charges in January. In the hoverboard incident, he was filmed standing on the board while extracting a tooth from an unconscious patient and then riding away with his arms raised in triumph, reports the New York Post. Prosecutors said the 34-year-old sent the video to at least eight people, boasting that it was a "new standard of care." During his trial in December, the patient told him: "What you did was outrageous, narcissistic, and crazy." Another patient testified that Lockhart had removed four of his teeth without his permission. (Read more dentist stories.)

