Weinstein Prosecutors Gambled and Lost

The tossing of Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes conviction in New York may have been shocking, but prosecutors had taken a series of chances when pursuing the case, Jodi Kantor writes in a New York Times analysis. In the end, one law professor and former prosecutor said, whether his trial was fair "is a really close question that could have gone either way." From a distance, the evidence against the former film mogul seemed conclusive, writes Kantor, who won a Pulitzer Prize for a Times investigation of the allegations and co-wrote She Said. But in the context of the requirements of the justice system, Kantor says, "the prosecutors had little concrete evidence."