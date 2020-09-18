(Newser) – High school students in Attleboro, Mass., returned to school this week with the usual precautions in place for the pandemic. But already, about 30 students have been forced to quarantine for two weeks, though it's not because of a lapse in school protocol. Instead, it's because of what the mayor calls "egregious" judgment on the part of one teen's parents, reports WHDH. They sent their son to school on Monday knowing he had just tested positive for COVID-19. Details on that, and more on the coronavirus:

Tough words: The student tested positive on Sept. 11, then showed up at school on Sept. 14. Word began to spread of his diagnosis, and the school confirmed the rumors the following day, reports NBC News. "Egregious," says Mayor Paul Heroux, per WHDH. "It was a reckless action to send a child, a teenager to school who is COVID-positive. It was really poor judgment."