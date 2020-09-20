Prof Suspended After Saying 'I Hope They All Get It and Die'

(Newser) – West Virginia's Marshall University on Friday said it had put one of its assistant professors on administrative leave after she allegedly said in a virtual lecture that she hoped President Trump's supporters who forgo masks become infected with the coronavirus and die prior to the November election. The Hill reports one of Jennifer Mosher's students recorded her comments and posted them to Twitter. Mosher, who is part of the school's biology department, was reportedly discussing President Trump's indoor rallies and the lack of mask wearing at them.

Her quote, per the video: "I’ve become the type of person where I hope they all get it and die. I’m sorry, but that’s so frustrating—just—I don’t know what else to do. You can’t argue with them, you can’t talk sense with them, um, I said to somebody yesterday I hope they all die before the election. That's the only saving hope I have right now. Definitely bootlickers." The 44-second clip ends with her saying "I really should not be talking politics in here," reports WV Public Broadcasting. The school is investigating. The statement it issued reads in part, "The University does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

