Bomb Disposal Workers Die in Explosion

Men were mapping unexploded WW2 bombs in the Solomon Islands
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 21, 2020 3:31 AM CDT

(Newser) – In a devastating accident Sunday, two men helping to clear World War II bombs from the Solomon Islands were killed in an explosion. The men, one British and one Australian, were employees of Norwegian People's Aid, which was working to dispose of the unexploded ordnances in the capital of Honiara ahead of the 2023 Pacific Games, the BBC reports. Specifically, they were mapping the bombs to develop a database, CNN reports. An official with the aid agency says the "tragic accident" will be fully investigated. The South Pacific islands were a major battleground during the war, and thousands of bombs remain. (Read more Solomon Islands stories.)

