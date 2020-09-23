Latest Bizarre 2020 Event: a Zombie Storm

(Newser) – Hurricane Paulette formed in early September, hit Bermuda Sept. 14, then weakened to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved north—but now it's back. The so-called "zombie" tropical storm re-formed southeast of the Azores, islands off Portugal's coast, on Monday, NBC News reports, calling it just the latest in 2020's "weird" weather. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has observed this scenario before, but it is considered unusual. "Because 2020, we now have Zombie Tropical Storms. Welcome back to the land of the living, Tropical Storm #Paulette," the National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday.

story continues below

Typically, storms that move into the northern Atlantic hit colder water and die out. But Paulette hit a high-pressure trough in the mid-Atlantic and got pushed south, back into warm water. One expert notes that as climate change warms the oceans, zombie storms could become more common. CNN notes Paulette was already a notable storm, as it was earlier this month one of five active tropical cyclones happening in the Atlantic at the same time, just the second time ever the ocean saw that many simultaneous storms. Paulette had already weakened by Tuesday, however, and was expected to continue weakening over the following day or so. (Read more tropical storms stories.)

