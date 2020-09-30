(Newser) – If you thought Tuesday night's insult fest in the guise of a presidential debate was over, grab another cup of coffee. The Washington Times reports it was Joe Biden that started things up Wednesday morning, posting a video on Twitter that slightly altered a scene from the debate the night before. Biden's clip shows moderator Chris Wallace trying to control Trump's outbursts, except for one alteration to the original interaction: Trump's head is replaced by a crying emoji, and a baby's wailing can be heard over the arguing. An exasperated Biden finally says, "Will you shut up, man" to Emoji Trump. "Had enough?" Biden (or whoever's running Biden's social media account) captions his post.

It's not clear if Trump has yet seen Biden's Twitter troll, though he was up and tweeting not long after Biden's tweet went up. "Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!)," the commander in chief tweeted. "He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser!" Trump also went after Wallace, retweeting posts that suggested Wallace failed at his moderator duties, and even that Wallace owed the president an apology. "Chris had a tough night," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

