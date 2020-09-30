(Newser) – Kentucky's attorney general is seeking to delay the release of secret grand-jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case just as audio recordings were set to be released to the public. Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office filed a motion asking for a week's delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information. A court in Louisville had been expected to release the audio recordings on Wednesday, and a ruling on the motion should come today, reports the Courier-Journal. The filing said the delay is necessary "in the interest of protection of witnesses, and in particular private citizens named in the recordings," with a rep for Cameron saying the recording is 20 hours long.

story continues below

Judge Ann Bailey Smith on Monday ordered Cameron to release the recordings as evidence in the case against Brett Hankison, who was charged with wanton endangerment. Cameron on Monday said he would comply. He acknowledged this week that his recommendation to the grand jury was that only one of the officers be indicted, and only for the wanton endangerment of Taylor's neighbors. He has been criticized since announcing the grand jury's indictment for not seeking charges against the officers for killing Taylor. Cameron said the other two officers who fired their guns were justified because Taylor’s boyfriend had fired at them first. Cameron said the record will show that his team "presented a thorough and complete case to the grand jury," reports the AP.