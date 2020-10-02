(Newser) – Courts don't usually release grand jury recordings—but the Breonna Taylor killing isn't your usual case. On a judge's say-so, a Kentucky court released about 20 hours of recordings Friday from the controversial grand-jury sessions, the Courier Journal reports. The audio files, which don't include a written transcript, reveal how Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented the Taylor case to jurors. Cameron said nearly four minutes of audio have been redacted, per BNN Bloomberg. The 12-member grand jury sparked an explosion of protests in Louisville and across America when they didn't indict either officer who shot Taylor in her apartment.

story continues below

A third officer was charged with wanton endangerment after firing wildly into an apartment next door to Taylor's. But questions still haunt the March 13 police action, including the nature of the officers' warrant and the reasons why a narcotics investigation led them to Taylor's door. The 26-year-old Black woman has become an icon for protesters against police violence. More to follow. (Read more Breonna Taylor stories.)

