(Newser) – Rick Moranis was out walking in Manhattan on Thursday morning when an apparent stranger sucker-punched him in the head—and it was all caught on video, the New York Daily News reports. The Ghostbusters actor, 67, was near his Upper West Side apartment when the stranger knocked him to the ground and calmly walked off. WABC reports that Moranis went straight to a hospital with pain in his hip, back, and head, then reported the assault to police. Surveillance video shows the assailant in a black "I Love New York" sweatshirt attacking a man with a closed fist while passing him on the sidewalk. Authorities say the suspect is still at large.

Moranis, a 5-foot-6 Canadian, debuted in the 1983 comedy Strange Brew and went on to develop his nerdy persona in iconic hits of the 1980s and '90s like Little Shop of Horrors and Spaceballs. He has stayed mostly out of the limelight after the 1997 sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves and the death of his wife, Ann Belsky, to breast cancer. "I don't particularly like travel, and I do like home," he told Heeb about his quiet lifestyle in 2013. "I like to consume music alone and films alone. I read books alone. Why wouldn't I consume other art alone?" He recently agreed to appear in another Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel called Shrunk. The New York Post has video of the disturbing assault. (Read more assault stories.)

