People With These Names Should Watch Their Step

(Newser) – What's in a name? Your odds of breaking a toe or looking silly in public, it seems. That's according to Uplift Legal Funding, a company that lists the top 10 names of the "most accident-prone" men and women, Today reports. Seems the firm made its list by combing through personal injury claims. It adds that women suffer injuries 37% more often when falling over, and men are 23% more likely to have mishaps at home. "Names are an important aspect of our lives," says company chief Jared Stern, per People. "There's even science out there to suggest that our names can have an impact on our lives, with the power to affect our personalities and even our physicality." But he notes—with a smirk?—that "the research isn't completely accurate." Now, the "worst" names:

Men:



Kyle Blake Brian Ryan Daniel Mark Bob Samuel William James