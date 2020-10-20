Here Are the 10 Most Powerful Women in Business

(Newser) – For nearly a quarter of a century, Fortune has published a list of the most powerful women in the business world, but this year the magazine notes it hasn't been "business as usual." Obviously, that's because of the pandemic and the effects it's had upon the economy, and so in addition to the usual criteria Fortune uses for this annual list—including the size and importance of each woman's company globally, how well the business is doing, each leader's career arc, and her social and cultural impact—the magazine asked a new question this time around: "In this moment of crisis and uncertainty, is she using her influence to shape her company and the wider world for the better?" Accenture CEO Julie Sweet takes the top spot as the head of a professional services company valued at nearly $150 billion. The top 10: