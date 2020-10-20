NFL Announcers Carp About Military Flyovers on Hot Mic

(Newser) – Nothing like a hot mic to reveal what public figures really think. Veteran NFL announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were chatting before the start of a game in Tampa Sunday, thinking their conversation was private, reports Yahoo. As a military flyover took place—a tradition before NFL games—Aikman weighed in. "That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover," he said, prompting Buck to sarcastically reply, "That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work." The last line captured got political, as Aikman said, "That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll tell you that right now partner." Listen for yourself here via Defector Media.

Yahoo's Ryan Young thinks the pair have a point, at least in the age of COVID. A flyover above a packed stadium might be a crowd-pleaser, but stadiums these days are largely empty. Still, NBC News reports that both are taking flak online for their perceived mocking of the flyovers. That's almost entirely due to social media's exposure of their comments, however. 9News reports that the conversation is apparently from a raw feed and took place during a commercial break; it didn't air on the Fox Sports broadcast. (Read more Joe Buck stories.)

