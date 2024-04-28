Baseball Has a Serious Pitcher Problem

Baseball has an "ace problem," writes Ben Lindbergh in the Ringer . As in, its pitchers are getting injured at an alarming rate and requiring Tommy John surgery to fix their elbows. More precisely, to repair their ulnar collateral ligament, or UCL. Talk of a "Tommy John epidemic" has circulated around MLB for several years, and Lindbergh's piece has stats to suggest it's worse than ever:

The basic problem is that pitchers' success typically correlates to how fast they throw, either to blow fastballs by hitters or make the ball move. This philosophy starts in the youth leagues, where young pitchers often compete in multiple leagues. And the human elbow can't sustain the strain. So what to do? There are no easy answers. Lindbergh reports that the league has begun its first comprehensive study of pitcher injuries, with the goal being to come up with tangible solutions. Lindbergh, for his part, suggests the league reduce from 13 the number of pitchers a team can have on its roster—the idea being that pitchers would have to pace themselves for a long season and know they can't throw at full velocity on every pitch.