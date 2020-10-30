NHL Team Drops Prospect Over His Actions as a Teen

(Newser) – Three weeks ago, the Arizona Coyotes selected an 18-year-old freshman at the University of North Dakota in the NHL draft. On Thursday, the team renounced its rights to Mitchell Miller after an Arizona newspaper detailed the abuse case he was involved in as an 8th-grader in Sylvania, Ohio. The details:

The abuse: The Arizona Republic detailed it earlier this week. At the age of 14, Miller and a classmate admitted in juvenile court that they tricked a Black classmate with developmental disabilities into eating a candy push-pop they wiped in a urinal. The victim had to be tested for hepatitis and STDs, though the tests came back clean. Police say the pair also punched and kicked the teen, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.

The Arizona Republic detailed it earlier this week. At the age of 14, Miller and a classmate admitted in juvenile court that they tricked a Black classmate with developmental disabilities into eating a candy push-pop they wiped in a urinal. The victim had to be tested for hepatitis and STDs, though the tests came back clean. Police say the pair also punched and kicked the teen, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers. Long-running: The report, based on interviews with other classmates, says Miller taunted and abused Meyer-Crothers for years, calling him "brownie" and "n-----." From Meyer-Crothers: "In junior high, I got beat up by him. He pretended to be my friend and made me do things I didn't want to do. ... Everyone thinks he's so cool that he gets to go to the NHL, but I don't see how someone can be cool when you pick on someone and bully someone your entire life."