Fresh off eradicating the nation's first known nest of murder hornets, scientists in Washington state cut down the tree that held the nest—only to discover two live queen hornets, reports CBS News. The next question is whether they're virgin queens or whether one is the old queen who established the nest. "At least between the time we conducted the eradication last Saturday and now, there were new queens emerging within the nest," a rep with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said. "There may have also been queens that emerged before we got there. We just don't know at this point." In all, entomologists killed 85 hornets and captured 13 live hornets for further study. CBS notes that they also found the radio tag that led them to the nest initially, though it had been apparently chewed off.