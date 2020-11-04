Biden Flips Michigan, Closes in on 270

(Newser) – Joe Biden has flipped another one of the Blue Wall battleground states, putting him within reach of 270 Electoral College votes, The AP called the Michigan race for Biden early Wednesday evening. The Washington Post, CNN, Fox, and other outlets had already projected Biden as the winner, while the Trump campaign sued to halt counting in the state. The narrow win was the result of extremely high turnout in Detroit and its northern suburbs, where Hillary Clinton struggled to get out the vote in 2016, the New York Times reports. The AP says it called Michigan for Biden because he had a "70,000-vote lead on Wednesday evening, a margin over Trump of about 1.3 percentage points," and the votes still to be counted were from overwhelmingly Democratic areas.

The AP now puts Biden, who won Wisconsin earlier Wednesday, on 264 Electoral College votes to 214 for Trump, meaning another win in any of the battleground states yet to be called could give Biden the presidency—including Nevada, which has six Electoral College votes and voted for Clinton in 2016. Trump tweeted Wednesday that his campaign has "claimed, for Electoral College purposes," Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. He added that "we hereby claim" Michigan if "there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots." As with several other Trump tweets Wednesday, Twitter put the tweet behind a warning that it contains disputed and potentially misleading information. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

