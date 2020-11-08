Worldwide Relief Greets Results

(Newser) – With everyone on pins and needles for days as the votes were counted, the announcement that Joe Biden had won the US presidential election produced an burst of excitement around the world, as many people weary of "America First" policies displayed their relief. In the hometown of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's maternal grandfather in India and the surrounding region, the AP reports, overjoyed villagers set off firecrackers, carried placards, and offered prayers after they awoke Sunday morning to the news. Likewise, in the town of Balliina, Ireland, the ancestral home of President-elect Biden, residents hung American flags in shop windows and atop buildings as they prepared for celebrations. In Britain, the Sunday Times screamed, "Sleepy Joe wakes up America." The Sunday Telegraph decreed, "It's time for America to heal." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)