Tropical Storm Eta Hits Florida a 2nd Time

(Newser) – Tropical Storm Eta has returned to Florida after causing major flooding in the south of the state earlier this week before moving out into the Gulf of Mexico. The storm hit the state's west coast this time, making landfall near Cedar Key, north of the Tampa Bay area, around 4am Thursday with winds of 50mph, CNN reports. This is the second time the storm has made landfall in Florida and the fourth time overall, notes WESH. The National Hurricane Center warned early Thursday that "life-threatening storm surge" was possible, but there have been no reports of death, injuries, or major damage, reports the AP.

The storm, which killed more than 120 people in Central America after making landfall in Nicaragua, is expected to move slowly northeast across Florida before finally dissipating in the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane center is also monitoring Tropical Storm Theta, the record-breaking 29th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, NPR reports. The storm, which formed Monday night, is currently moving east near the Azores and is not expected to make landfall in the US at any point.


