(Newser) – Authorities in rural Jasper, Canada, have put up LED signs warning drivers of a very Canadian road hazard. "Do not let moose lick your car," reads the missive, which you can see here. It's no joke. It seems that moose in Alberta province have figured out they can get their salt fix by licking automobiles, reports the Fitzhugh. It's not uncommon to see the giant animals standing or even kneeling in roads eating road salt, and they've apparently made the logical leap to licking salt off vehicles.

"Moose and cars are not a good mix," says a spokesperson for Jasper National Park, per CNN. "If you hit the moose with your car, you take the legs out from under it and it's going through your windshield." The park is asking people who might stop along roadsides to glimpse wildlife to drive away if a moose approaches. Encounters have been more frequent of late because the local wolf population is declining, and the moose are benefiting. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

