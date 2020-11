(Newser) – Joe Biden is fleshing out his White House. Word leaked Sunday night that he plans to nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state, while other big picks were unveiled on Monday. More on Blinken and the others, including John Kerry and some notable firsts:

Blinken's hobby: For a serious-minded look at Blinken's view of the world, see this piece at Foreign Policy, which notes that he is "well-respected in DC policy circles." The Hill predicts Blinken will take a tougher approach with authoritarian leaders in general than his predecessors in the Trump White House. Meanwhile, another, more surprising, aspect of the 58-year-old's life is getting attention. "He's a rocker," notes Stereogum. Yes, Blinken fronts the band ABlinken, which has its own Spotify page.

For a serious-minded look at Blinken's view of the world, see this piece at Foreign Policy, which notes that he is "well-respected in DC policy circles." The Hill predicts Blinken will take a tougher approach with authoritarian leaders in general than his predecessors in the Trump White House. Meanwhile, another, more surprising, aspect of the 58-year-old's life is getting attention. "He's a rocker," notes Stereogum. Yes, Blinken fronts the band ABlinken, which has its own Spotify page. Two firsts: Biden will pick Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, the first Latino for the post, reports the New York Times. He also plans to pick Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, the first woman in that role.