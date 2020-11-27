'Hottest Doctor' Gets in Hot Water Over Party Pics

(Newser) – The "hottest doctor" on Instagram might have a little explaining to do. Mikhail Varshavski, also known as Dr. Mike, was caught maskless on a party boat with bikini-clad women—after months of urging people to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Post reports. Photos published by the Daily Mail also appear to show him giving a woman a neck rub while he wore a mask and she didn't. And it seems no one else on the Miami boat wore a mask. "I know it's your life and you can do what you want, but you have chosen to be a public figure," one of his followers wrote on Reddit. "And because of that, and your profession, you are held to a higher standard. You are supposed to be the example. I admired and respected you. Now that is all lost."

story continues below

Varshavski—who was crowned People's "sexiest doctor alive" in 2015—has issued regular pleas on TV and social media for people to cover up. "Please, if you're going outside in public and are going to be around other people, wear a mask," he said on Fox Business in July. "By wearing a mask, you are essentially limiting the spread to the community." Now, with the New Jersey doctor taking a hit in the press, one of his reps sent the Post a statement: "Dr. Varshavski took off his mask only when getting in and out of the water, also per CDC guidelines on wet masks. The boat was privately owned," the rep said, citing a source "close to" the physician. "Dr. Varshavski has always been—and is—a proponent of mask wearing and safety amidst the pandemic." (Read more face masks stories.)

