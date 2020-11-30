Fire Ravages Jennifer Lawrence's Family's Farm

(Newser) – Jennifer Lawrence's family was dealt a blow Friday when a fire broke out and their Kentucky farm suffered serious damage. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire," reads a Facebook post from Camp Hi Ho, the summer camp that is run on the farm, per People. "We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls." The cause of the fire is still under investigation, WLKY reports. Lawrence's brother, who runs the camp, is asking for donations to help rebuild in time for the 2021 season, TMZ reports. (Read more Jennifer Lawrence stories.)