Jeff Bezos Writes Amazon Review for Fiancee's Book

Jeff Bezos has only reviewed nine products on Amazon.com, the website he founded, but he doled out one of those rare reviews for his fiancee. Lauren Sanchez's children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, was released earlier this month, and on Wednesday, Bezos gave it a full five stars. (The title of his review is, however, "Six stars.") He wrote simply, "This is the best children's book my fiancée has ever written." The review notes that it's for a verified purchase, and sources confirm to USA Today that that's accurate. Bezos's other Amazon reviews, all of which ranked the products in question five stars: