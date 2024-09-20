Jeff Bezos Writes Amazon Review for Fiancee's Book

Not surprisingly, he gives it all 5 stars
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 20, 2024 2:00 AM CDT
Jeff Bezos Writes Amazon Review for Fiancee's Book
Lauren Sanchez, left, and Jeff Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jeff Bezos has only reviewed nine products on Amazon.com, the website he founded, but he doled out one of those rare reviews for his fiancee. Lauren Sanchez's children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, was released earlier this month, and on Wednesday, Bezos gave it a full five stars. (The title of his review is, however, "Six stars.") He wrote simply, "This is the best children's book my fiancée has ever written." The review notes that it's for a verified purchase, and sources confirm to USA Today that that's accurate. Bezos's other Amazon reviews, all of which ranked the products in question five stars:

  • 2000: He raved over the DVD of Life Is Beautiful, calling the film a "masterpiece."
  • 2000: He reviewed a pair of binoculars he said were the best he'd ever used.
  • 2001: He reviewed a nonfiction book about a sailing competition (The Proving Ground: The Inside Story of the 1998 Sydney to Hobart Race by G. Bruce Knecht), calling it "intense."
  • 2002: He reviewed another nonfiction book (Project Orion: The True Story of the Atomic Spaceship by George Dyson).
  • 2003: This time it was a novel he reviewed (Down and Out in the Magic Kingdom by Cory Doctorow).
  • 2003: He reviewed some low-carb cheese snacks he apparently loved, though the product page is no longer active on Amazon.
  • 2003: He also apparently loved the cookies he reviewed, but that product page is also gone two decades later.
  • 2006: Last but not least (prior to Sanchez's book), a simple review for a simple product: milk. "I love milk so much that I've been drinking it since the day I was born. I don't think it was Tuscan though."

