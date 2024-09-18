Dolly Parton Responds to Beyonce's CMAs Snub

Dolly Parton is commenting on Beyonce's CMAs snub after the Black artist received zero Country Music Association Award nominations for her smash hit country crossover album, Cowboy Carter, on which Parton herself makes an appearance . Asked by Variety how she felt about Bey getting "shut out," Parton replied, "Well, you never know. There's so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can't really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that." She added that she didn't realize Beyonce hadn't been nominated until someone asked her about it.

"But it was a wonderful album," Parton continued. "She can be very, very proud of, and I think everybody in country music welcomed her and thought that, that was good. So I don't think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose. I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album." Read Parton's full interview with Variety here; the sit-down was cut off before she could answer a question about Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris, but she did manage to tell the interviewer she doesn't "talk politics." (More Dolly Parton stories.)