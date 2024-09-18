Celebrity / Sean Combs Sean Combs Ups His Offer in Bid for Bail His lawyers appealed the Tuesday decision to have him held By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Sep 18, 2024 11:45 AM CDT Copied In this courtroom sketch, Sean Combs, center, is flanked by his defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, left, and Teny Garagos, in Manhattan Federal Court, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Sean "Diddy" Combs' promise of a $50 million bond and the surrender of his passport wasn't enough to secure him bail on Tuesday. Now he's appealing Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky's decision to order him held by trying to sweeten the pot. Rolling Stone reports that in a letter submitted to the court, Combs said he will undergo weekly drug testing, have no visits with any women who aren't family members or the mothers of his children, and have no contact with any witnesses in his sex trafficking and racketeering case. A log of all visitors to his Miami home would be supplied to the court each night. Prosecutors on Tuesday argued the 54-year-old was a significant flight risk, a danger to the community, and likely to tamper with witnesses. They claimed that in the months prior to his arrest, Combs reached out to both victims and witnesses to request their "friendship and support"; others were "gaslight[ed]" into believing "false narratives." The AP reports the defense countered in a court filing, "Sean Combs has never evaded, avoided, eluded or run from a challenge in his life. He will not start now." Combs is set to appear before Judge Andrew Carter on Wednesday afternoon. (More Sean Combs stories.) Report an error