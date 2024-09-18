Sean Combs Ups His Offer in Bid for Bail

Sean "Diddy" Combs' promise of a $50 million bond and the surrender of his passport wasn't enough to secure him bail on Tuesday. Now he's appealing Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky's decision to order him held by trying to sweeten the pot. Rolling Stone reports that in a letter submitted to the court, Combs said he will undergo weekly drug testing, have no visits with any women who aren't family members or the mothers of his children, and have no contact with any witnesses in his sex trafficking and racketeering case. A log of all visitors to his Miami home would be supplied to the court each night.