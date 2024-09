People who don't typically watch Survivor were excited to follow along with Survivor 47, the 47th season of the popular reality competition, because of one contestant in particular: Jon Lovett, the former Obama speechwriter who, along with fellow former Obama staffers including Jon Favreau, created and hosts the popular podcast Pod Save America. They tuned in to the premiere Wednesday with anticipation ... and were quickly disappointed when Lovett became the very first person voted off, NBC News reports. "I was prepared to watch a season of Survivor for the first time in like 15+ years for @jonlovett… welp byeeeeee," reads one typical X response. Some of the coverage surrounding the unexpected development:

What happened? For a recap of the episode, check Entertainment Weekly, which explains that when Lovett's "tribe" lost the first immunity challenge, Lovett found himself voted off despite the fact that another member of the tribe, Andy Rueda, had a breakdown during the course of the episode.