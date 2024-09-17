South Park Restaurant Opens to Public, Sells Out Fast

The hottest ticket in Lakewood, Colorado, is an old one under snarky new management. Casa Bonita, the quirky and revered Mexican restaurant that's the passion project of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, opened up online reservations to the hoi polloi on Monday—and quickly closed them down hours later when all reservations for October and November had been spoken for, reports KDVR. "Thank you for your patience, but unfortunately all current reservations have been taken," read the website. More:

Those sign-ups: At 9am local time on Monday, a limited window opened for "founders," aka those who were already on Casa Bonita's email list. A second window opened to the general public at 3pm, and everything shut down two hours later. Some 50,000 lined up for the first queue, and more than 30,000 for the second.