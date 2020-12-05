Police Checking Vehicle Find Fatally Wounded Nurse

(Newser) – A nurse was fatally shot Thursday night as she drove to her shift at a Nashville hospital, NBC reports. Police discovered Caitlyn Marie Kaufman, 26, just before 9pm when checking on a vehicle that was stopped on the side of Interstate 440 between the Hillsboro Pike and West End Avenue exits, according to a press release. She died at the scene. Kaufman was en route to a 7pm shift at St. Thomas West Hospital, per the Tennessean, where she worked in the ICU. The shooting likely occurred between 6 and 6:30pm, the Metro Nashville PD said in a tweet.

Investigators were following up on tips they had received, according to reports. The motive for the shooting is unclear. "Please, if you know who did this or know any information, please reach out," Kaufman's aunt, Glenda Lee Kaufman, said in a statement. "We will not rest, until this person is brought to justice for taking our loving Caitlyn." Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 615-742-7463. (Read more crime stories.)

