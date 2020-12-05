Right-Wing MEP Caught Fleeing Gay Orgy With Drugs: Police

(Newser) – A European Parliament member who opposes LGBT rights has resigned after police say he was arrested fleeing a gay orgy, the Guardian reports. József Szájer, of Hungary's right-wing Fidesz party, apparently fled the scene last Friday by scrambling down a drainpipe with drugs in his backpack. Police are investigating whether the Belgian orgy violated lockdown rules, but Parliament Magazine reports that no charges have been filed. For his part, Szájer admitted to attending a "house party" but said the drugs on him had been planted. "I regret that I broke the lockdown rules, that was irresponsible of me, and I will accept the sanctions that result," he said, per Sky News. Meanwhile, his party held the door open for his departure.

"We will not forget nor repudiate his 30 years of work, but his deed is unacceptable and indefensible," said Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orbán. Among his efforts, Szájer claimed in 2011 to have drafted Hungary's new constitution, including a stipulation that marriage is only between a man and a woman. "I don't think that the traditional concept of marriage has changed," he said. And it seems he's not alone in fulfilling his desires on the side: "Many public figures from various countries appear at my events," said the orgy's host, per the Daily Beast. "They have families and they have asked from the outset to keep their participation in the gay orgy a secret." An insider says Szájer didn't discuss his sexuality, which was considered an "open secret" in the Fidesz party. (Read more LGBT stories.)

