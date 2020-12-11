At 78, Harrison Ford Will Play Indiana Jones One Last Time

(Newser) – Indiana Jones will be back in 2022 for one last crack of the whip. Disney confirmed Thursday that Lucasfilm is in pre-production for what will be 78-year-old Harrison Ford's fifth and final appearance as the character, 12 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, with filming set to start in the spring, the BBC reports. Logan director James Mangold is writing and directing the sequel, which will be out in July 2022, Disney tweeted.

Steven Spielberg will be a producer, along with Frank Marshall and Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy. "There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford," Marshall told Den of Geek earlier this week. He said he hasn't seen the script yet, but he'll be excited to see what Mangold will come up with. Deadline reports that Disney hasn't confirmed rumors Chris Pratt will be involved. (Read more Indiana Jones stories.)

