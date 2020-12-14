Another Controversial Team Name Is Getting Changed

(Newser) – In a not altogether unexpected move, the Cleveland Indians will no longer be called the Indians. Three sources tell the New York Times that the baseball team will drop the name, though it's not yet clear what will happen next. As the Times notes, there are quite a few "logistical considerations," including replacing uniforms, equipment, signage, and the like, and one source says the team may keep the name for 2021 and try to phase it out by 2022. The move comes after years of protests from Native American groups and other supporters against a name decried as racist; the Washington Football Team, formerly the NFL's Redskins, also recently changed its name, but other similarly controversial names continue to be used among sports teams.

Cleveland's baseball team had already stopped using its cartoon mascot, Chief Wahoo, and had promised a "thorough review" of its name, which it first adopted in 1915, after the Washington move. Two sources tell ESPN a formal announcement from the team is expected this week. While many were applauding the move, among those criticizing it was the POTUS himself. "Oh no! What is going on? This is not good news, even for 'Indians,'" President Trump tweeted. "Cancel culture at work!" (Read more Cleveland Indians stories.)

