Mother to Face Murder Charges Kids' Deaths

Authorities in Georgia call it a 'heartbreaking case'
By Luke Roney,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 13, 2020 6:04 PM CST

(Newser) – A Georgia mother has been arrested after allegedly killing her two young children and turning the murder weapon on herself, CNN reports. Authorities say 26-year-old Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez used a knife Friday to kill her children—Mateo Miranda Jaramillo, 5, and Katherine Miranda Jaramillo, 6—at their home near Gainesville, about 50 miles north of Atlanta. Calling it a "heartbreaking case," the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responding to a 911 call found the slain children and Jaramillo-Hernandez with "serious injuries." She is being treated at a hospital and will face two counts each of felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault, per WSB-TV. Her motive and state of mind remain unknown. (Read more crime stories.)

