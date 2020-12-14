As Carolers Sing in NYC, Gunman Opens Fire

(Newser) – As carolers sang on the steps of a New York City cathedral Sunday afternoon, a gunman allegedly opened fire near the doors of the church. Police who were already on the scene shot and killed the man, ABC News reports. None of the singers or other bystanders were injured; the suspect was allegedly shooting into the air. "It is by the grace of God today that we don’t have anyone struck," the NYPD commissioner said after the incident at Manhattan's Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Fox 5 NY reports there were "several hundred" in the holiday crowd, which was dispersing as the concert came to an end. The singers, members of the cathedral choir, were standing at a distance from one another and wearing masks.

"It is horrible that our choir’s gift to New York City, a much-needed afternoon of song and unity, was cut short by this shocking act of violence," the cathedral, which is one of the world's largest, said in a statement. "We will remain strong, together, and serve as a safe space for prayer, meditation and celebration during the upcoming holiday season." Police recovered two semi-automatic firearms and a bag containing gasoline, rope, wire, knives, tape, and a Bible. The suspect, who allegedly had a long criminal history, was said to be yelling "Kill me" as police approached. (Read more New York City stories.)

