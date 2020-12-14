These Celebs Should Get Vaccinated in Public

(Newser) – Now that COVID vaccinations have begun in the US, the Verge thinks certain celebrities should get their shots in public as a way of encouraging fans to do the same. After all, it worked when Elvis got his polio vaccination on TV in 1956, writes Nicole Wetsman. The list has some not-so-surprising entries, including Taylor Swift, who could help with the younger set, and Oprah, who could help with the "wine moms" contingent, along with all the big late-night hosts. Some of the less-than-obvious ones:

Donald Fagen: The Steely Dan co-founder is 72, conservative, and remains popular with fellow boomers.

Gwyneth Paltrow: Her Goop is a hit among "rich, white people," a group that is more likely than others to opt out of vaccines.

Gwyneth Paltrow: Her Goop is a hit among "rich, white people," a group that is more likely than others to opt out of vaccines.

Dolly Parton: She's got a huge following and an "unpretentious, homey image."

She's got a huge following and an "unpretentious, homey image." Different demos: The piece also suggests the late-night duo of Desus and Mero, along with the cast of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour (Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, Ron White, and Larry the Cable Guy).