These Celebs Should Get Vaccinated in Public

(Newser)
–
Now that COVID vaccinations have begun in the US, the Verge thinks certain celebrities should get their shots in public as a way of encouraging fans to do the same. After all, it worked when Elvis got his polio vaccination on TV in 1956, writes Nicole Wetsman. The list has some not-so-surprising entries, including Taylor Swift, who could help with the younger set, and Oprah, who could help with the "wine moms" contingent, along with all the big late-night hosts. Some of the less-than-obvious ones:
- Donald Fagen: The Steely Dan co-founder is 72, conservative, and remains popular with fellow boomers.
- Gwyneth Paltrow: Her Goop is a hit among "rich, white people," a group that is more likely than others to opt out of vaccines.
- Dolly Parton: She's got a huge following and an "unpretentious, homey image."
- Different demos: The piece also suggests the late-night duo of Desus and Mero, along with the cast of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour (Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, Ron White, and Larry the Cable Guy).
Read the full list
, on which the Kardashians make an appearance. (Read more coronavirus vaccine
stories.)