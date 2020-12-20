Obama Out With Favorites of 2020

(Newser) – Barack Obama has developed a tradition of sorts by unveiling year-end favorites, and this year's lists include TV shows, movies, books, and songs of 2020. And, no, he doesn't include his own memoir, though he does give it a plug. From Obama over the last few days:

Better Call Saul, the Queen’s Gambit, I May Destroy You, The Boys, The Good Lord Bird, Devs, The Last Dance, Mrs. America, The Good Place, and City So Real. Movies: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Beanpole, Bacurau, Nomadland, Soul, Lovers Rock, Collective, Mank, Martin Eden, Let Him Go, Time, Boys State, Selah and the Spades, and Crip Camp.