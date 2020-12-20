Jim Carrey Is No Longer Joe Biden on SNL

(Newser) – President-elect Joe Biden has a new face on Saturday Night Live following weeks of actor Jim Carrey playing the role. Regular SNL cast member Alex Moffat stepped into the role during Saturday's cold open—see the video—just hours after it was announced that Carrey would no longer play the former VP, per USA Today. Moffat's first turn as Biden came in a sketch that also featured SNL's Beck Bennett as Mike Pence receiving a COVID vaccination. “You look different somehow,” Bennett said as Pence, to which Moffat's Biden replied: "I’m like Colonel Sanders: every time you see me, I’m a different guy. There’s a good chance the next time you see me I’ll be Mario Lopez.” Also in the sketch was former cast regular Maya Rudolph, who will continue to play the role of incoming VP Kamala Harris.

story continues below

Per Variety, Moffat becomes the sixth actor to play Biden on the late-night comedy staple, after Kevin Nealon, Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney, and Carrey. Carrey announced his departure on Saturday. "Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty," he tweeted. "I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!" Carrey goes on to say he "nailed" the role, but his impression was not without its detractors, with some calling it strange that SNL chose him to play Biden at all. (Read more Jim Carrey stories.)

