Trump Pushes Back On 'Martial Law' Election Redo

(Newser) – President Trump has taken to Twitter to push back on a New York Times report that outlined an Oval Office meeting where someone reportedly floated the idea of an election redo, this time under the supervision of the US military, per The Hill. "Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting!" POTUS tweeted early Saturday. The Times story detailed the meeting that included Sidney Powell, attorney for former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn, who was pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI, first made the suggestion of a possible presidential election redo on the conservative cable channel Newsmax TV.

At the White House meeting, CNN reports the suggestion was met with intense pushback as what began as an informal gathering became a "screaming match," though the Times source did not make clear whether it was Trump who proposed overturning the election. Per CNN, the meeting also included White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and counsel Pat Cipollone, who were reportedly also opposed naming Powell as a special counsel to investigate voter fraud in November's election. Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney and one of his staunchest allies, also opposed the idea, per the Times. (Read more Michael Flynn stories.)

