Top Congressional Leaders Reach COVID Relief Deal

Sen. Mitch McConnell says 'More help is on the way'
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 20, 2020 5:15 PM CST

(Newser) – Congressional leaders announced Sunday that a COVID relief bill is in the bag, the New York Times reports. "We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: More help is on the way," said Sen. Mitch McConnell. With just hours left before the feds ran out of money, the House and Senate came to terms on a $900 billion stimulus package that will include direct payments along with support for schools, hospitals, businesses, and vaccine distribution. Once on paper, the agreement will be fused with a bigger spending measure to keep America running for the rest of the fiscal year. Cost: $2.3 trillion.

Sources tell the Washington Post that many Americans will receive $600 stimulus checks, but the number will be lower for those who banked over $75,000 the preceding year—a similar arrangement to the last stimulus checks. Looks like Congress will also continue unemployment benefits reaching up to $300 per week, possibly starting Dec. 27. Final numbers are yet to come, and McConnell said lawmakers just need to "promptly finalize text" as they "avoid any last-minute obstacles." (Read more COVID relief bill stories.)

