 
X

Ariana Grande Has Huge News

She's planning to get married
By Luke Roney,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 20, 2020 5:07 PM CST

(Newser) – Ariana Grande is engaged. The 27-year-old singer broke the news on Instagram on Sunday in a series of images captioned "forever n then some" that included shots of her and boyfriend Dalton Gomez—and her showing off a diamond engagement ring, People reports. "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited," a source tells the magazine. "This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled." Grande and Gomez were first linked publicly in February, per Yahoo, and confirmed their relationship in May. TMZ describes Gomez as a "young real estate whiz" who handles big listings for Hollywood's elite. Grande was engaged to Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson in 2018. (Read more Ariana Grande stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X