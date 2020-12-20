Ariana Grande Has Huge News

(Newser) – Ariana Grande is engaged. The 27-year-old singer broke the news on Instagram on Sunday in a series of images captioned "forever n then some" that included shots of her and boyfriend Dalton Gomez—and her showing off a diamond engagement ring, People reports. "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited," a source tells the magazine. "This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled." Grande and Gomez were first linked publicly in February, per Yahoo, and confirmed their relationship in May. TMZ describes Gomez as a "young real estate whiz" who handles big listings for Hollywood's elite. Grande was engaged to Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson in 2018. (Read more Ariana Grande stories.)