(Newser) – In an "extremely disturbing" story out of Colorado, a man authorities say is a white supremacist and pedophile was arrested in Denver last week for allegedly abducting a 12-year-old California girl he'd met on social media. ABC News reports that Nathan Daniel Larson, 40, was detained at Denver International Airport on Dec. 14 during a layover as he flew back to Virginia with the child. Per a Fresno County Sheriff's Office release, Larson is suspected of flying to Fresno, luring the girl out of her home at 2am, then picking her up via a ride-share to bring them both to the airport. He allegedly made her wear a wig and told her not to speak to anyone, instructing her to act as though she were disabled. Authorities received info from her parents that she was missing, as well as info that she'd been conversing with Larson. They pieced together where their flight was going and found him and the girl at the Denver airport.

Police say Larson runs a website that advocates for child rape, and that he got his victim to send him pornographic photos of herself via "manipulation and grooming." He spent 14 months in prison after sending an email to Secret Service in 2008 threatening to kill the US president. In 2017, he sought a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, a race he lost. Authorities believe Larson has victimized other children and are glad they could rescue this one. "We have a family who ... won't have an empty chair [during the holidays]," Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said at a Saturday presser, per ABC. "They've got their little girl back with them." Larson is now in Denver County Jail, facing a misdemeanor charge of harboring a minor, as well as Fresno felony charges for child abduction, kidnapping, soliciting child porn from a minor, and meeting a child with the intention for sex. A hearing is set for Dec. 24. (Read more pedophile stories.)

