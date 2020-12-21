Denmark Will Exhume Millions of Dead Mink

(Newser)
–
Denmark has confirmed it will indeed tackle the grim job of digging up millions of mink who were culled due to the coronavirus and buried in mass graves. Two of those graves, it turns out, are located near a drinking water source and swimming lake, respectively, leading to concerns that the remains could contaminate the bodies of water. The BBC reports the 4 million mink buried there—of the roughly 15 million killed overall—will be exhumed in May "once the mink are no longer contaminated with COVID-19," per the ministry of food and agriculture. At that point they will have been dead six months, notes Bloomberg. They'll then be incinerated. The country says the remains create "no immediate pollution risk" to those water sources. (Denmark has also dealt with "zombie" mink.)