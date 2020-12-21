How 2020 Is Coming to an End: Like This

(Newser) – Because 2020 wouldn't be complete without some Americans dealing with an erupting volcano: The US Geological Survey says the Kilauea volcano, which is located on Hawaii’s Big Island, has erupted following a series of earthquakes in the area. The biggest, which was recorded at magnitude 4.4, hit an hour prior to the late Sunday eruption within the Halema’uma’u crater, reports the AP, though CNN notes that quake was preceded by seven others in the 2.5 to 2.7 magnitude range. Residents were told to stay indoors by the County of Hawaii Civil Defense Agency, though the National Weather Service in Honolulu on Monday morning noted that no ashfall had been seen, and that it's possible the eruption was "primarily comprised of steam." (In 2018, Kilauea caused far more issues.)