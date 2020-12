In this Dec. 13, 2020, photo, Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen after sunset from Shenandoah National Park in Luray, Va. They're closer now. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

In this Dec. 13, 2020, photo, Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen after sunset from Shenandoah National Park in Luray, Va. They're closer now. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)