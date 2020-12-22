Sean Penn Has Perfect Response to Bed-Head Critics

(Newser) – Sean Penn made an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Tuesday to plug the work of his nonprofit CORE—Community Organized Relief Effort—which is helping to make COVID tests available for free in needy communities. But what seemed to catch most people's attention was Penn's unapologetic bed head, notes Newsweek. In fairness, the interview likely took place at 5:30am local time for Penn, notes Uproxx. "Did #SeanPenn know this wasn’t an 'audio only' Zoom interview?" reads one typical tweet.

"Congratulations on being the Look of 2020, Sean!" wrote another observer. "What? That's not a real award. It should be. Dude perfectly captured the 'zero f---- left to give' look." Penn himself caught wind of the reaction and turned it to his advantage. Or to his charity's advantage, anyway. "If you think my hair goes wild on Morning Joe when hacked by Russians (allegedly), you should see how much wilder it goes when peeps donate to @COREResponse," he tweeted. "You really should." (Read more Sean Penn stories.)

