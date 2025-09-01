Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Are Now Single

Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage, bringing a surprising end to a long and seemingly successful union that brought together two superstars from the worlds of movies and music, the AP reports. The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor petitioned on Tuesday to end her marriage to the 57-year-old Grammy-winning country singer in a Nashville court. The documents state the couple has undergone "marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences." Kidman and Urban, two of the biggest stars to come out of Australia in recent decades, have been red carpet fixtures throughout their two-decade relationship, with Urban joining his wife at the Oscars and Kidman attending music events like the Country Music Awards.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are divorced and legally single, ending the 19-year marriage of one of entertainment's most prominent power couples. A Nashville, Tennessee, judge issued an order at a hearing Tuesday dissolving the marriage of the Oscar-winning actor and the Grammy-winning country singer, the AP reports. Judge Stephanie J. Williams said in a court filing that the couple's settlements on splitting assets and child custody are sufficient, and granted them the divorce. Kidman filed for divorce in September. Tennessee requires a 90-day waiting period for couples with minor children before a divorce can take effect. Kidman and Urban, both 58, have two teenage daughters together. Their divorce filing said they had "marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences."

The filings include a marriage dissolution and childcare plan agreed on by the couple and submitted for a judge's approval. "The mother and father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent, and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," says the permanent parenting plan, using language common in the state's divorces. "They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."

The plan asks that Kidman be the primary residential parent to the couple's two daughters, ages 17 and 14, having them for 306 days per year with Urban taking them for the other 59. The girls have lived in Nashville all their lives, and the documents give no indication that will change. The filing states that each parent earns more than $100,000 per month and neither will need childcare or spousal support. The marriage dissolution plan lays out a roughly equal division of joint assets, with each keeping all the assets that are in their own name, including the copyrights and royalties for their artistic work. The detailed agreements suggests that the divorce had been in the works for well over a month at the least. Urban signed the parenting plan on Aug. 29, Kidman on Sept. 6.