COVID Patient Allegedly Beaten to Death With Oxygen Tank

An 82-year-old COVID patient was allegedly beaten to death by his roommate at a California hospital. Police say the suspect, Jesse Martinez, who was also being treated for COVID, became upset when his roommate, who was Catholic, started to pray in their shared room at Lancaster's Antelope Valley Hospital. Martinez, 37, allegedly used an oxygen tank to bludgeon his roommate last Thursday morning, KATV reports. The elderly man died from his injuries the next morning and Martinez has been charged with murder, with enhancements for elder abuse and religion-motivated hate crime, the Los Angeles Times reports.