Here's How Many Americans Have Gotten the Vaccine

(Newser) – The US government wanted to vaccinate 20 million Americans against COVID-19 by year's end. That's probably not going to happen, Politico reports. The CDC announced Wednesday that more than one million Americans have gotten COVID shots so far, which it touted as an impressive figure over the span of just 10 days, while at the same time acknowledging that limited vaccine supplies mean that there's a "challenging path ahead." But, CDC Director Robert Redfield said, supply will be increasing "in the weeks and months to come." Politico notes states were "blindsided" by vaccine allocations that were lower than expected last week.

story continues below

The director of Operation Warp Speed said that while 20 million shots will be allocated to states by the end of the year, it's likely not possible to reach the Trump administration's goal of vaccinating 20 million before 2020 draws to a close. (Politico notes 5 million of the aforementioned doses won't actually be delivered to states until January.) Vaccinations are happening more slowly than was anticipated, he said, but "The commitment that we can make is to make vaccine doses available … and I think that commitment is met." As for who's next to be vaccinated after long-term care residents and frontline health workers, CNN reports the CDC is recommending frontline essential workers and adults 75 and older come next. Florida, Texas, and Massachusetts are among the states breaking with the CDC by prioritizing groups a bit differently. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)

