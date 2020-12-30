No Charges in Case of Fetal Remains Found on Property

(Newser) – Authorities in Indiana have wrapped up an investigation into Ulrich Klopfer, a late abortion doctor who had more than 2,400 “medically preserved” fetal remains hidden on his Will County, Ill., property. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill does not recommend charges or licensing actions in connection with the case, the Indianapolis Star reports, because Klopfer is dead and authorities believe he acted alone. “We hope the results of our investigation provide much-needed closure to everyone who has been impacted by this gruesome case,” Hill said in a statement, adding, “I was humbled to provide these precious babies a proper burial in South Bend.” The remains were buried early this year in a single grave at Southlawn Cemetery.

story continues below

Hill’s office determined that the fetal remains were from abortions performed between 2000 and 2003 at Klopfer’s three clinics in Indiana, the AP reports. Investigators found that Klopfer alone failed to arrange for the proper disposition of the remains, as well as the disposal of tens of thousands of patient health records. Klopfer’s relatives discovered the remains following his death at age 75 in September of 2019. Most were in a garage on his property. Others were found in the trunk of a vehicle. The New York Daily News notes that Klopfer was a “controversial figure” who often faced malpractice accusations and had his license suspended in 2016. (Read more abortion stories.)

