Trump Responds to Tom Cotton's Move

(Newser) – President Trump has fired back against a member of what he calls the "Surrender Caucus"—also known as the majority of Republican senators. In a tweet Monday, the president slammed Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton, who said Sunday that he would not be joining the dozen or so senators who plan to object to the election results when Congress meets to certify them on Wednesday, the Hill reports. "How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG," Trump said, adding that he would release the "real numbers" in his Monday night speech in Georgia. "Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!" he told Cotton.

story continues below

In a release Sunday, Cotton, normally one of Trump's closest allies in the Senate, warned that if Congress overturned the Electoral College vote, it "would essentially end presidential elections and place that power in the hands of whichever party controls Congress." Trump—who urged Georgia's secretary of state Saturday to "find" enough votes to change the result—has been praising Republicans who plan to challenge the results Wednesday and promoting primary challengers against those who don't plan to raise objections. "The 'Surrender Caucus' within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective 'guardians' of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!" he said in another tweet Monday. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

